Jama Masjid Closes Till June 30 As Delhi's Coronavirus Cases Rises At An Alarming Rate

Three days after reopening, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari announced that Delhi's Jama Masjid will be closed from 8 pm Friday till June 30. This comes at the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. Even as the country is under phase 1 of Unlock 1, Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and Delhi are increasing at an alarming rate.

Shahi Imam also appealed: "I have also asked other smaller mosques to appeal to people to stay at home and offer 'namaz' instead of going to mosques for it. What is the point of visiting mosques at such a time when the spread of the coronavirus is peaking in Delhi, when we did not do so even during Ramzan and Eid due to the lockdown."

Delhi: Jama Masjid remains closed for public in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari yesterday said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June. pic.twitter.com/mfXtbgvRej — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates here

BJP-led MCD vs AAP govt

Meanwhile, in a massive controversy, Delhi's BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations (MCD), have claimed that the national capital has witnessed over 2000 deaths due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), as per the MCD figures released by the mayors in a press conference on Thursday. The mayors of the three MCD- South, North, East have claimed that 1057, 975, and 42 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 till date. As per Delhi government's bulletin, so far there have been only 984 deaths.

READ | Delhi civic-bodies claim '2000 COVID deaths till date', while state govt reports 984 dead

Delhi's Covid-19 cases

In an alarming increase, the national capital has seen 1877 new cases and 101 deaths on Thursday, marking its sharpest 1-day increase. Delhi has also seen 486 new recoveries, taking its recovered tally to 12,731 cases. The national capital's total cases now stand at 34,687 with 1085 fatalities.

READ | Delhi's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark; city sees sharpest rise with 1877 cases