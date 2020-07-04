Delhi Haat Opens Up To Dismal Number Of Visitors, Craftsmen Remain Weary

Delhi Haat, a popular tourist attraction, opens up today to a handful of customers. Delhi Haat promotes India's craftsmen & weavers, food enthusiasts can find culinary from all states of India, the unique programmes held to attract visitors were the talk of the town. But when the lockdown was employed, some shop owners not aided by the government of Delhi had faced severe financial difficulties to make ends meet; some had to migrate to their native places; while some stayed back with the hope of resuming business again. The allotment of shops are yet to be done in Delhi Haat, many shops haven't started operating yet.

#DilliHaat INA, the favourite shopping hub of #Delhi, is all set to welcome you. With masked shopkeepers selling Indian artefacts to regularly sanitised regional food stalls, you’ll find everything the same but made safer for all. #DelhiTourism #StaySafe #MaintainSocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/u8MDmjilkS — Delhi Tourism (@tourism_delhi) July 3, 2020

Shubhankar, from the state of Odisha, says, "We used to set our shop in one of the corner areas in Delhi Haat, INA which wasn't aided by the government. We were taken aback when we had to suddenly pack our products and had to wait for businesses to resume. While those who are running government-aided shops in Delhi Haat were being paid regularly, so it wasn't so difficult for them to survive. We will set our shops again and expect normalcy to return."

An Odisha Pattachitra painter was starting to lay his Paintings when he quickly added, how he missed the business, "this was our routine for years, suddenly a disruption made life topsy turvy. Previously, this place used to constantly buzz with customers, now there is a cloud over that too. We fear people might not turn up with the fear of the spread of the virus. Delhi Haat was also a breeding ground for craftsmen who couldn't get a permanent slot for displaying their products, sometimes they sit adjoining to shops in which they have their friends, they are bound to have suffered the most during the lockdown. We want normalcy, but it is also coming at a cost."

Delhi Tourism on Friday announced that it would reopen all three Dilli Haat centres (INA, Janakpuri & Pitampura), Nature Bazaar, Garden of Five Senses, Azad Hind Gram and GTB Memorial on July 4 to help artisans and craftsmen earn a living again. For the first 15 days, entry will be free for all to encourage footfall, Delhi Tourism said.

Visitors to these curated market spaces will have to adhere to measures like wearing a mask and maintain social distancing, and all efforts will be made to keep the area sanitised to avoid the spread of the virus.

