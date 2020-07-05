'Centre Is With People Of Delhi At This Time Of Crisis,' Says MoS G Kishan Reddy

Amid the rising COVID cases in the national capital, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday assured the citizens of Delhi that the Centre was working along with the Delhi government to tackle the situation at this time of crisis. Reddy stated that Home Minster Amit Shah was constantly holding meetings with the Delhi government officials and had taken the responsibility of improving the situation.

"Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier made a statement that COVID-19 positive cases will reach around 5 lakh in Delhi by July 31 and there will be need of 80,000 beds. After his statement, the people were in tension," he said. "Home Minister Amit Shah has taken the responsibility of improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Meetings have been done with the Delhi government, MCD and Health Minister regarding this," he added.

"Delhi is a Union Territory, the Central government also has the responsibility to deal with the COVID-19 situation here. Till now 1,80,000 rapid antigen tests have been done. Active cases in Delhi is decreasing. The central government is with the people of Delhi in this time of crisis," he added.

'All infrastructure is in place'

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited the 10,000-bed Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID facility in Chattarpur where he took cognizance of the functioning of the centre. Dubbed as the world's largest COVID facility, the centre at Radha Soami Beas began operations on June 26. "All the infrastructure is in place. The Delhi government and the Central government have been working together. The shortage of beds will be taken care of. The overwhelming situation of hospitals will be countered. The sanitization will be taken care of by the Delhi government as well," assured Baijal.

As per the latest figures released by the Delhi Health Department, there are a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases in the union territory including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases.

(With Agency Inputs)