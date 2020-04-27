Delhi Police Dons COVID-19 Themed Helmets To Create Awareness Against Pandemic

As a part of awareness drive initiated by the Delhi Police, volunteers donned COVID-19 themed helmets to appeal to the residents of Dwarka to stay at home. The volunteers also distributed masks and sensitized people about the pandemic situation to ensure that people take all precautionary measures when stepping out.

Speaking about the initiative, RP Meena, DCP, Dwarka, said that the Government has taken several steps to create awareness among citizens about the virus. The Delhi Police has also appointed four volunteers to impactfully encourage people to follow the advisories.

"The impact of the message would increase when people see them in real life, as there are chances that audio or visual messages might not create the same impact," said Meena. "This way, a permanent impact is created and people try to take necessary precautions as we explain the seriousness of the situation to them. We are also distributing masks to them, and asking them to stay inside, maintain social distancing and follow the rules," she added.

The DCP added that legal action is also being taken against those who violate the regulations. Since the lockdown has been imposed on March 24, numerous people have been booked under sections 188, 269, 272, and 271 of the IPC.

Police warn violators by wearing COVID helmet in Chennai

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state police across the country have upped its efforts to ensure citizens stay home and avoid mass gatherings. Recently, a Chennai police inspector was also seen wearing a 'Coronavirus' head mask to raise awareness amongst the citizens.

In a video that has surfaced, the police officer can be seen warning two men on a bike who violated the lockdown. The police officer emphasized social distancing and pretending to be the virus, he can be seen telling the violators, "What will happen if I come and sit between you both?"

(With inputs from ANI)