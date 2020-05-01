Coronavirus-lookalike 'scarecrows' Installed By Delhi Police To Spread Awareness

As the National Capital continues to be in the COVID-19 hotspot list, the Delhi Police has come up with a unique and innovative idea to spread awareness on Coronavirus infection among the people by installing Coronavirus lookalike "scarecrows". The scarecrows are installed at several places in Chandni Mahal area with a message that reads as 'stay home'. The scarecrows in the area were seen wearing black sunglasses and a mask.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central District), Sanjay Bhatia said, "We have put up these scarecrows to make people understand that roaming outside is dangerous. We have installed them in Chandni Mahal area."

DCP Bhatia also informed that the Chandni Mahal Police Station has reopened, after 26 personnel who were lodged there completed their quarantine period.

"In the past, some of our police officers were found COVID-19 positive. After that, the police station was closed. Nine personnel had tested COVID-19 positive, their 26 contacts were quarantined at station premises. Police Station has been reopened now as they have completed their quarantine," said Bhatia.

The DCP further informed that the nine personnel who had tested Covid-19 positive were admitted to hospitals, two days ago three of them were discharged after recovering, they have also returned to work at the police station.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chandni Mahal, Binod Kumar who was under self quarantined told ANI, "We have installed these scarecrows in Chandni Mahal area to make people aware of the coronavirus threat. The scarecrow is coronavirus-lookalike with a message. We are hoping to get some positive reaction."

COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, 76 more Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital now at 3515, including 2362 active cases, 1094 recovered and 59 deaths, according to the Delhi Health Department.

(With inputs from ANI)