Farmers To Discuss Republic Day Tractor Rally With Delhi Police; Kakkaji-Chaduni Patch Up

Ahead of the 10th round of Centre-farmers' talks on Wednesday, sources report that farmer leaders are set to meet Delhi police at a hotel near Singhu border at 11 AM, Wednesday - the third round of such meetings. Police have been urging farmers to carry out a tractor march outside Delhi on 26 January instead of their plan to hold it from Red Fort to India Gate. The Centre which moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the proposed tractor rally was told by the apex court that the Delhi police must take care of law and order issue - refusing to interfere in it.

Farmers patch up

Issuing a statement, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) stated that Shiv Kumar Singh (Kakkaji)- a farm leader who had alleged that Gurnam Singh Chaduni teamed up with Congress to topple Khattar govt in a Rs 10 crore deal - has taken back has allegations. Moreover, Chaduni who had held an "all-party meeting" with political parties, has vowed that he will not meet with any politician in future. Chaduni was suspended after his meeting from the Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) - but was then reinstated after a committee discussed Chaduni's political activities. Kakkaji has been jailed 44 times and was sacked from Rashtriya Kisan Sangh - RSS' farm union in 2012 due to his repeated attacks on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.

On 7 January, addressing the protesting farmers via Facebook, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni told farmers to protest strongly against the Mahapanchayat saying, "Stage such a big protest there (at Karnal) that he cannot hold the Mahapanchayat there". After his call farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tent, breaking the stage, tearing down posters and flinging chairs leading to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar cancel his Kisan Mahapanchayat programme. Farmers attempted to enter the helipad where Khattar was to land but were stopped by 1500 police officers who resorted to lathi-charging, using tear gas and water cannon to disperse the farmers.

Farmers protests continue

Rejecting the Centre's amendments, farmers have continued to protest at Delhi's state borders - demanding repeal of the three laws and MSP made a law. Centre has agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use, but refused to repeal the laws. Recently, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian has stayed the three farm laws passed by Parliament for at least 2 months, setting up a 4-member committee to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. While the Centre has welcomed the SC order, farmers have refused to engage with the SC-appointed panel as the members favoured the Farm Laws. Farmers have also stated that the Kisan Parade will be held at Delhi and all over the country in large numbers, without hampering the official Republic Day parade. Protests have continued for 55 days till date.

