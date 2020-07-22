Ghaziabad Jounralist Shot: Vikram Joshi Succumbs To Injuries After 24-hour Battle For Life

Vikram Joshi, the journalist who was grievously assaulted & shot in the head in the late hours of Monday in UP's Ghaziabad succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Vikram Joshi was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants as the former was travelling with his daughter, following which he was physically assaulted and was shot at after which the miscreants fled the scene of the crime. Nine persons accused in the crime were arrested on Tuesday while the station in-charge has been suspended for negligence on duty.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

'Strict action will be taken'

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured that the state government was fully monitoring the incident. "Our team has arrested 5, Further investigation is in progress. Principal Secretary Home and DGP will talk to UP on this matter and will direct them to take strict action on it," said Brajesh Pathak.

"Journalists are our own brothers, we are with them. Whichever police personnel's laxity will appear in it, we will take strict action, action will be taken after investigation," he added.

