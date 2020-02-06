Irate Naqvi Demands Rahul Gandhi Be Sent To 'de-addiction Center' For 'danda' Attack At PM

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his "lathi charge & danda" attack on PM Modi saying those who are exhausted of dignity and decorum should go to a de-addiction center. On Wednesday, at poll rally in Delhi, Gandhi had said that the youth of Indian will "lathi-charge" PM Modi to make him understand the problem of unemployment.

"This kind of derogatory language holds no place in a civil society. There is no dignity nor decorum. Those who are exhausted of dignity and decorum should go to a de-addiction center so that Congress is not embarrassed and political discourse in sober," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Youth will lathi-charge PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress." He further said that the Prime Minister is only delivering false promises of employment to the people of India.

The Congress leader addressed rallies in Kondli and Mataia Mahal ahead of the Delhi elections. The second rally was jointly held with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the General Secretary of East UP.

(With ANI inputs)

