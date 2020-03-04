Hyderabad Gears Up Ahead Of Coronavirus Outbreak

In an attempt to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Hyderabad city, the Metro Rail staff is spraying disinfectant at all stations. The staff is also spraying it in metro coaches throughout the city.

After the Telangana Minister, KT Rama Rao sought the Managing Director (MD) of Hyderabad Metro Rail, preventive and precautionary steps have been taken. The strides have been made to follow the lead authorities in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail, said, "The staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail has started spraying disinfectant in all the stations and metro coaches to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread. The steps have been taken after a techie in the Hyderabad city tested positive at a state-run government hospital."

The Telangana government has also issued posters and advisories to the public seeking them to stay away from people who are visibly sick and are coughing and sneezing.

As per the sources, those with flu symptoms have also been advised to approach the government hospital for treatment.

At least 88 people in Hyderabad have been traced who came in contact with the virus.

Coronavirus Outbreak:

The Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday that 28 cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. The World Health Organization announced on Tuesday that the global death rate of the new coronavirus was 3.4 percent. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world. Globally, outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan have continued growing fast, but draconian control measures in epicentre country China appeared to be paying off. On Tuesday night, the WHO announced that more than 90,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the disease.