Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi Transferred, BJP Fires 'scapegoat' Charge

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was transferred as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Urban Development Department on Friday, May 8. Iqbal Chahal, the current Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department has been appointed as the new BMC Commissioner. Meanwhile, former Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal will take over as the Additional BMC Commissioner replacing Abasaheb Jarhad. As of May 7, Mumbai has reported 11,394 COVID-19 cases and 437 deaths.

'The government of Maharashtra is trying to find some excuses'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya contended that the Maharashtra government was simply trying to find a scapegoat. Alleging that this was an administrative and political failure, he opined that CM Uddhav Thackeray should take responsibility for the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. Highlighting the huge number of cases in Worli and Dharavi, Somaiya questioned why the Guardian Minister had not been shunted out.

Kirit Somaiya remarked, "The government of Maharashtra is trying to find some excuses. The total political leadership has failed. In a single day, there are two-three contradictory orders coming. This is an administrative, political failure. the Chief Minister is not coming out. Just to blame the bureaucracy, this change has taken place."

He added, "If someone has to be shifted out, the Chief Minister should take responsibility. His own constituency Worli is a disaster. What is happening in Dharavi? Why are the political responsibilities are not picked? Why the Guardian Minister was not shunted? They are just trying to find the scapegoat."

Rise in Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 17,974 after 1,216 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. 43 casualties including 24 from Mumbai, 7 from Pune, 5 from Vasai-Virar, two from Solapur and one in Akola, Palghar, and Aurangabad were reported on Thursday. As per the Public Health Department of the BMC, quarantine facilities are being developed at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, BKC MMRDA ground, Mahim Nature Park, and NESCO ground where the asymptomatic positive COVID-19 patients from highly dense slum pockets will be kept.

