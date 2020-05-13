J&K Allows Operation Of Stone Crushers To Stop Labourers' Migration

In a bid to provide employment to all the stranded non-local labourers and with a view to ensuring the supply of construction material viz. sand and stone aggregate especially for ongoing development projects, the Department of Industries and Commerce allowed the operation of stone crushers in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It may be pertinent to note that in pursuance to notification No: 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated March 14, 2020, of Government of India regarding measures for containment of COVID 19 in the country, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (State Executive Committee) notified Standard Operating Procedure vide order No. 44-JK (DMRR) of 2020 dated April 17, 2020, for regulating activities of industries/industrial/commercial/private establishments in J&K," the official statement said.

Activities to resume in all industrial areas

The representatives of the industry have highlighted the necessity of the operation of stone crushers to meet the demand of the sand and aggregate. The Industries and Commerce department examined the issues and allowed the stone crushers as covered under government order to operate subject to the fulfillment of all requisite norms as prescribed by the government of J&K for the operation of stone crushers. The decision came days after Jammu and Kashmir Administration decided to resume activities in almost all major industrial areas.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure, projects like development /construction and other works of Industrial estates have been allowed at 3 (c) (v), Brick Kilns in J&K have already been allowed. The government of J&K has allowed some select additional activities for the resumption of construction activities during the lockdown period by the construction departments.

Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, and Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah issued separate orders for the operation of stone crushers in their respective divisions subject to the fulfillment of norms prescribed by the Government of J&K for running such units. Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, MK Dwivedi expressed the hope that with the operation of stone crushers, the supply chain of construction activities for development projects shall be ensured. He also emphasized the need for ensuring social distancing and safety measures in the unit premises to avoid violation of the guidelines issued in this regard.

