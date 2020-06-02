Villagers Complain Of Being Forced To Use Contaminated Water From Nullah In J&K's Kathua

Amid an acute water crisis, the villagers of Draman panchayat in the Bashohli block of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have complained of being forced to use contaminated water for all uses from the nullah. According to the villagers, they have started digging a canal themselves, without any help from the government. Speaking to the media, one of the villagers said "People of 3-4 villages are building a canal on their own. We fetch water from a contaminated nullah." Reportedly, the problem keeps on repeating year after year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Kathua OP Bhagat has held talks with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department over the problems being faced by the villagers. The Commissioner has also ensured the supply of water tanks in the area. Speaking to the media, Bhagat said, "Matter will soon be sorted out. I have spoken with PHE Dept, if they have received funds then work will be done soon. I have already given orders to make water tankers available at all places that are facing a water crisis. Authority is doing the same, however, if still there is an issue in some parts then they can directly contact me."

Villagers in Maharashtra appeal to govt

Meanwhile, earlier on May 28, it was reported that the villagers in Melghat and adjoining areas in Maharashtra's Amravati are also facing an acute water crisis. According to the villagers, they have to walk miles along rocky terrain in order to fetch water. One of the residents said, "It takes an entire day to fetch water. We fall sick due to drinking unhealthy water." The villagers have also requested the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue.

Amravati: Villagers in Melghat&adjoining areas claim they're facing acute water crisis&have to walk miles along rocky terrain to fetch water. Say, "It takes an entire day to fetch water. We fall sick due to drinking unhealthy water. Request govt to resolve the issue" #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zAWTUdwFyC — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)