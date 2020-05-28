Madhya Pradesh: Public Health Dept Installs Pumps In Jhonsar To Tackle Water Scarcity

Madhya Pradesh Public Health Department has installed pumps in Jhonsar village after people complained of water scarcity. According to NS Bhide, Public Health Engg Dept (Jhabua), the officials are making further arrangements under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said, "The water level goes down there during summer, so they face problems during this time. If handpumps are not working, we'll get them repaired." Meanwhile, the residents of Jhonsar village have been storing water in drums and locking them to prevent water theft.

According to the residents, the entire panchayat division is facing an acute water crisis. One of the villagers said, "Sometimes, the water gets stolen. So we keep it locked. We fetch water from 3 km away."

MP: Residents of Jhonsar village in Jhabua dist store water in drums & keep it locked, in a bid to prevent it from being stolen. They say, "Entire Panchayat is facing acute water crisis. Therefore sometimes water gets stolen. So we keep it locked. We fetch water from 3 km away." pic.twitter.com/w4UMNTpOPs — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Villages in Maharashtra appeal to govt

Meanwhile, the villagers in Melghat and adjoining areas in Maharashtra's Amravati are also facing an acute water crisis. According to the villagers, they have to walk miles along rocky terrain in order to fetch water. One of the residents said, "It takes an entire day to fetch water. We fall sick due to drinking unhealthy water." The villagers have also requested the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue.

Amravati: Villagers in Melghat&adjoining areas claim they're facing acute water crisis&have to walk miles along rocky terrain to fetch water. Say, "It takes an entire day to fetch water. We fall sick due to drinking unhealthy water. Request govt to resolve the issue" #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zAWTUdwFyC — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

