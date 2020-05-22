Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam Residence To Be Turned Into A Memorial, Govt Takes Possession

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal purohit promulgated an ordinance to temporarily take possession of the "Veda Nilayam", the residence of former late CM J Jayalalithaa which was the political power centre of Tamil Nadu till December 2016, located at Poes garden area of Chennai. Along with this, it's movable items will also be taken over by the state government which will establish a body called "Purachi Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa memorial foundation", for making arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial, which was first announced by the Tamilnadu chief minister back in October of 2017.

The state government has decided to transfer all movable and immovable properties to the government for its upkeep. This includes furniture, books, jewellery etc which are in a state of disuse for the last three years now, since the expiry of the former CM. The memorial foundation board will have the Chief Minister as the chairperson.

After the demise of former CM Jayalalithaa, there was a tug war between the members of Sasikala's family and also the niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa Deepa and Deepak Jayakumar on who is going to acquire the Poes garden residence.

Sasikala's relatives stayed at Poes garden residence even after the demise of Jaya and conviction of Sasikala while Deepa and Deepak approached Madras high court stating that they are the heirs of Jayalalithaa and claimed that property.

But the government of Tamil Nadu announced that the Poes Garden residence will be converted into the Jayalalithaa memorial and also got the legal victory in the case and now has formed a foundation which will take care of the works of the conversion of the house into the memorial.

This move could probably bring some political mileage to the ruling AIADMK leadership now, keeping the 2021 assembly elections in the mind feels the political analysts. However, there is no timeframe fixed yet to convert the bungalow into the memorial.

