Lucknow DM Reviews Coronavirus Preparedness, Instructs To Conduct Regular Fogging In City

In a bid to review the preparedness of the city in the wake of a possible Coronavirus outbreak, District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash on Thursday held a meeting to ensure the preparedness of various civic bodies. He instructed authorities to maintain cleanliness, stop illegally operational meat shops and conduct regular fogging operations in the area.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of the hotel industry representatives, apart from the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer.

"If any patient shows symptoms of coronavirus, refer them immediately. There should not be any laxity in this," Prakash said.

Six hospitals including Lok Bandhu Hospital, Dr Shyama Prasad Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, KGMU, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, SGPGI, were being prepared for dealing with cases of possible coronavirus outbreak, said Prakash.

The administration has also started helplines with numbers 0522-2622080, 0-7839700132 to spread awareness on Coronavirus. A hotel based in Lucknow has stopped serving non-vegetarian food amid the threat of a possible outbreak.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday presented a statement on the novel coronavirus outbreak, in the Rajya Sabha. Vardhan said that India has reported a total of 29 positive cases of the Coronavirus. He also mentioned that our country initiated required preparedness and action since January 17, much before the advice of the World Health Organisation. The government has also scaled up Universal Screening Centres on all airports for all international passengers.

Speaking about preparedness he said, "A total of 12,857 confirmed cases and 220 deaths have been reported from outside China from 78 different countries including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Among these 30 countries have also reported local transmission. The WHO has declared this outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, and raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020. Thought WHO has not yet declared COVID-19 as pandemic it has asked the countries to remain prepared. It is worth highlighting, India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, much before the advice of the WHO."

Talking about the seriousness of the issue, he said, "The ever-increasing magnitude of this outbreak globally calls for a consulting effort by not only health but all sectors of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the preparedness and response on a regular basis. Government of India has initiated a serious of actions to prevent the entry of the disease and to contain it. I am daily reviewing the situation. A group of ministers consisting of Minister of External Affairs, Minister of Civil Aviation, Minister for State for Home Affairs, Minister for Shipping and Minister of Health and Family Welfare chaired by me has been constituted to monitor the situation. The group of Ministers has met four times since its inspection on February 3, 2020."

Screening of passengers has also been initiated at 12 major seaports and 65 minor ports in the country to identify passengers and crew coming from China and identify them if they are symptomatic. The government has initiated screening at all borders of the countries collaborating with the states of UP, Uttarakhand, W Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar. Eight Central Teams visited the bordering villages in the States of UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar to review the activities at the border crossing, the conduct of Gram Sabhas and risk communication to the community and spread awareness.

