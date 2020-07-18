Mumbai Crosses 1 Lakh COVID Cases With 1199 Reported In 24 Hrs; Doubling Rate At 54 Days

Crossing the dreaded milestone of 1 lakh Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday, saw 1152 new recoveries while 1199 new cases were reported. The city also saw 65 deaths, taking the fatalities to 5647. Mumbai, which has seen a drastic slowing down in the number of cases, stands at 1,00,178 cases of which 70,492 have recovered while 24,039 are active.

Mumbai's recovery rate has maintained at 70% during this week while the growth rate is at 1.30%. The BMC has reported that 4,27,378 samples have been tested till date with 6033 samples tested in the past 24 hours (positivity rate at 23.16%). Moreover, the city has 125 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 221 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 708, while over 6235 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 28 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 153 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 54 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra crossed three lakh Coronavirus cases after a record 8,348 people were diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours. The tally of confirmed cases now stands at 3,00,937. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 11,596 after 144 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours.

In a positive development, the state saw a record 5306 patients recover from the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus in the same period, thereby taking its tally to 1,65,663. As of July 18, there are 1,23,377 active cases in Maharashtra. The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.05% while the case fatality rate is 3.85%. Currently, 7,40,884 people are under home quarantine and 45,552 people in institutional quarantine.

