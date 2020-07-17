Mumbai Sees 1228 New COVID Cases; City Tally Rises To 98,979 As India Passes 10-lakh Mark

Maintaining a steady increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mumbai on Friday, saw 1228 new cases and 62 fatalities. Amid light showers, the city also saw 803 recoveries taking its tally to 69,340. As India crossed the grim total of 10 lakh cases, Mumbai too is inching close to the 1-lakh mark with 98,979 cases - of which 24,057 are active cases and 5582 fatalities.

Mumbai: 1228 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has maintained at 70% during this week while the growth rate is at 1.34%. The BMC has reported that 4,21,345 samples have been tested till date with 5955 samples tested in the past 24 hours (positivity rate at 23.49%). Moreover, the city has 124 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 216 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 700, while over 6003 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 26 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 155 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 52 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days. The city is under section 144 with movement limited to 'neighbourhoods' till July 15.

India crosses 1 million cases

On July 17, India reported yet another highest single-day rise with 34,956 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally over the 1 million cases. India has carried out over 1,30,72,718 tests with 3,33,228 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. With a case positivity of 7.67%, the country's recovery rate stands at 63.33 percent with the recovery-to-death ratio stands at 96:4. As of date, India has 10,03,832 cases with 25,602 fatalities - with 3,42,473 active cases and 6,35,757 discharged patients. The Centre which announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25 has now restricted it to only containment zones till July 31, 2020.

