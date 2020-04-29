Mumbai Police Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19; Force Posts Reassuring Message

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday informed that a 29-year-old policeman has tested positive for novel Coronavirus infection. Yet, the force put out a reassuring and pretty inspiring tweet saying that the cop summarised what they’ve been meaning to tell Mumbaikars all along — "Don't take any tension, pal!"

Our 29 year old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along - काही टेंशन घेऊ नको रे, मित्रा! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/tNJWg7Ljsv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

Along with it, the Police also tweeted a famous poem by renowned Marathi poet Vasant Bapat.

अशा कातर क्षणी कवीवर्य वसंत बापट यांच्या याच ओळी ओठी येतात...



वसंत वा शरद तुला न ती क्षिती

नभात सूर्य वा असो निशापती !

विशीर्ण वस्र हो विदीर्ण पावले

तरीही न पाय हे कधी विसावले !

न लोचना तुवा सुखे मिटायचे

सदैव सैनिका पुढेच जायचे — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

READ | Mumbai Police Head Constable Tragically Falls To Covid; Force Offers Prayers For His Soul

READ | Mumbai Police Has A Hilarious Take On Chris Hemsworth's 'Proman Dao' Meme From Extraction

Coronavirus kills 3 in Mumbai Police

COVID-19 has so far claimed three lives in the Mumbai Police force. A 56-year-old head constable died on Monday while undergoing treatment for the disease. Identified as Shivaji Sonawane, the deceased was attached to the Kurla traffic division of the Mumbai Police.

Before that, a 57-year-old Head Constable passed away on Saturday. According to force, the deceased constable identified as Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar was battling the virus for quite a few days. He was the Head Constable from Vakola Police Station in Mumbai and a resident of Worli Naka area in South Mumbai. Following his demise, 52-year-old head constable Sandip Surve also succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Nearly a hundred police officers have tested positive for the infection in the Maharashtra Police force, as per media reports.

READ | Mumbai Police Shares Hilarious Lockdown Meme On Instagram, Netizens Say, "yes Sir"

READ | 'You Can Never Be Forgotten': Mumbai Police Bid Final Goodbye To Irrfan Khan