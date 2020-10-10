Krunal Pandya Challenges Fans To Makes Funny Memes Of His Expression; Watch Video

Mumbai all-rounder Krunal Pandya grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his innings against Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi earlier this week in the Dream11 IPL 2020. While a section of fans targeted him for his underwhelming strike-rate as he scored 12 runs from 17 deliveries, his expressions while batting triggered a meme fest on social media. Krunal Pandya might put an end to the debate regarding his batting prowess later as the left-hander has an interesting take on the memes first up.

Krunal Pandya encourages fans to make more memes on him

The 29-year-old shared a video on his Instagram account where he was seen checking out the memes that fans had made using his face. Krunal Pandya introduced a new initiative where fans can make memes using his face and post it with the #KrunalFace. One lucky winner will be picked out of all the memes, who stands a chance to win merchandise. Krunal Pandya's franchise also reacted to the post with laughing emojis.

Krunal Pandya's comments section was filled with praises as the new initiative impressed his fans. Netizens were impressed with the cricketer taking jokes on him in the right spirit. People also complimented the southpaw's sense of humour for coming up with such a contest.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule

Despite losing the opening contest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 against Chennai, the defending champions have made a spectacular comeback in the league. The side's consistent performances have ensured the team remains positioned in the top half of the points table in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Having played six matches so far, the team has won four out of them and is stationed at the second spot.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are slated to face the table-toppers Delhi on Sunday. Both the teams will come into the match with three successive wins to their names. Here is the complete Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule shared by the franchise on their social media accounts:

Mumbai squad for Dream11 IPL 2020:

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, James Pattinson, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

