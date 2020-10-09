Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Triggers A Laugh Riot With Hilarious Meme Templates; Check Out

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was recently released on the internet and it has been creating quite some excitement amongst the fans. The trailer showcases actor Akshay Kumar as a man who has been possessed by a ghost in spite of being a strong advocate of ‘ghost do not exist’. The new trailer gave birth to a wide range of hilarious memes which have been going viral since the last few hours. Here is a look at how a few of them turned out.

Laxmmi Bomb memes take over the internet

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb has been receiving a lot of appreciation from people all around the country. The trailer showcases Akshay Kumar’s character turning into a transgender person after he is possessed by a ghost with a hidden intention. The quirky, creative, and funny dialogues in the film gave rise to a number of memes on the internet which have now been going viral.

A few of these draw comparisons between the 2011 south Indian film Kanchana and Laxmmi Bomb. A few people believe the plot of the two films is the same while a few others have been expecting some variety from the Bollywood version. The most famous meme template has turned out to be the part where Akshay Kumar’s character says, “Main Is Area Ki Queen Hun”. A few other memes have used the part in the trailer where the actor tries on a saree for the beauty of it. Have a look at a bunch of memes that surfaced on the internet here.

#kanchana Movie I already watched,

And After Watching Trailer of #LaxmmiBomb,



inner me: pic.twitter.com/wDy50mKSWY — Anuraag choudhary (@Anuraag8200) October 9, 2020

#LaxmiBombTrailer#LaxmmiBomb



After one week of relationship



*Le Chapri nibba to nibbi : pic.twitter.com/tyWpVlXe4N — Karan Raj (@oyekaran22) October 9, 2020

*Me struggling to find something in my drawer*



Mom after finding it in 5 seconds:#LaxmmiBombTrailer pic.twitter.com/4hhW8OYWFM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 9, 2020

About Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy film which has been scheduled to release in November 2020. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by a ghost who has a sassy and quirky side. The film has been jointly directed by Raghava Lawrence, Lawrence Raghavendra, Balakrishnan Thevar while Farhad Samji has prepared the script. The much-anticipated film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Muskaan Khubchandani, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Have a look at the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb here.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (FoxStarHindi)

