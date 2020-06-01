Mumbai Rains Give Netizens 'reason To Smile' As Morning Showers Bring Respite From Heat

Quick links:
As Mumbai fights the Covid pandemic to a standstill, with a few relaxations coming Mumbaikars' way amid 'Mission Begin Again', the city has now witnessed its first rains of 2020, with heavy showers in various parts of the metropolis early morning on Monday.
Elated Mumbaikars like every year gave a warm welcome to the monsoon season. Taking to Twitter the residents expressed their happiness and called the rains 'a reason to smile amid pandemic'.
As the downpour continued the netizens shared videos from their locality about the first rain experience. Music Composer Adnan Sami also welcomed the first rains of the season.
Dear Allah SWT,— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 1, 2020
Please open Your heavens & bless us with Your holy water & cleanse Your earth of all evil & wash away all our sorrows through Your blessed water & forgive us all our sins...
You are the most Merciful...🤲🙏#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CgIA8tbTCX
#MumbaiRains 😊😊 atleast bringing smile amidst this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/AZAQY9m46J— Dr. madhuri bhartiya (@DRMADHURI15) June 1, 2020
Raining in Mulund #MumbaiRains @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/2EdHdL0Jpt— Glen Coelho 🇮🇳 (@whatmankalia) May 29, 2020
#MumbaiRains— Kumar Shivkumar Talla (@ShivkumarTalla) June 1, 2020
Time start nw.....1 june..... 5.30am.... Morng view.... pic.twitter.com/uGXoHGqUra
Love Monsoon 🌧 #MumbaiRains #suprajasanku #supraja #sanku #moongirl #mumbai #mumbairain #rain #rains #monsoon #mumbaimonsoon #bombay #india pic.twitter.com/JIfEe8HY0S— Supraja Sanku (@suprajas) June 1, 2020
Rains - the first shower, the smell of soil, experiencing the initial monsoon feel.— swarna srikanth (@Sswarna6) May 31, 2020
Ohoo... Its raining Mumbai #Mumbai#Rains#cyclone#Monsoon2020 pic.twitter.com/WfesYKKpz8
The #Friday skies!— manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) May 29, 2020
Rains are knocking #Mumbai #cityscape #mylens pic.twitter.com/i87g9xjdde
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts with a low-pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep islands.
The IMD has put Palghar on “red alert” with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for June 3 and 4. Mumbai and Thane, meanwhile, have been put on “orange alert” with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. According to IMD, Mumbai, the three areas are likely to receive rain/ thundershowers on June 1 and 2.
