Mumbai Rains Give Netizens 'reason To Smile' As Morning Showers Bring Respite From Heat

As Mumbai fights the Covid pandemic to a standstill, with a few relaxations coming Mumbaikars' way amid 'Mission Begin Again', the city has now witnessed its first rains of 2020, with heavy showers in various parts of the metropolis early morning on Monday.

Elated Mumbaikars like every year gave a warm welcome to the monsoon season. Taking to Twitter the residents expressed their happiness and called the rains 'a reason to smile amid pandemic'.

As the downpour continued the netizens shared videos from their locality about the first rain experience. Music Composer Adnan Sami also welcomed the first rains of the season.

Dear Allah SWT,

Please open Your heavens & bless us with Your holy water & cleanse Your earth of all evil & wash away all our sorrows through Your blessed water & forgive us all our sins...

You are the most Merciful...🤲🙏#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CgIA8tbTCX — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 1, 2020

Mumbai Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts with a low-pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep islands.

The IMD has put Palghar on “red alert” with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for June 3 and 4. Mumbai and Thane, meanwhile, have been put on “orange alert” with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. According to IMD, Mumbai, the three areas are likely to receive rain/ thundershowers on June 1 and 2.

