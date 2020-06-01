Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains Give Netizens 'reason To Smile' As Morning Showers Bring Respite From Heat

Mumbai witnessed its first rains of 2020 with heavy showers early morning on Monday. Netizens looked forward to the monsoon with IMD issuing pre-cyclone warning

Written By
Brigitte Fernandes
Mumbai Rains

As Mumbai fights the Covid pandemic to a standstill, with a few relaxations coming Mumbaikars' way amid 'Mission Begin Again', the city has now witnessed its first rains of 2020, with heavy showers in various parts of the metropolis early morning on Monday.

Elated Mumbaikars like every year gave a warm welcome to the monsoon season. Taking to Twitter the residents expressed their happiness and called the rains 'a reason to smile amid pandemic'.

As the downpour continued the netizens shared videos from their locality about the first rain experience. Music Composer Adnan Sami also welcomed the first rains of the season.

READ | Turkey opens new hospitals as daily coronavirus cases drop

 READ | Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passes away due to coronavirus complications

READ | Good News: 99-year-old woman provides food for migrant workers in Mumbai

Mumbai Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts with a low-pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep islands.

The IMD has put Palghar on “red alert” with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for June 3 and 4. Mumbai and Thane, meanwhile, have been put on “orange alert” with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. According to IMD, Mumbai, the three areas are likely to receive rain/ thundershowers on June 1 and 2.

READ | Mumbai's COVID tally rises to 39,464 with 1244 new cases; city's death toll surges to 1279

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all