Mumbai Reports 395 New Cases, City's Tally At 5589; New 1200-bed Corona Centre At Come Up

As CM Uddhav Thackeray warns people to remain alert of the Coronavirus for next 6 months, Maharashtra's capital - Mumbai on Monday, reported 395 cases with 15 deaths. The BMC stated that of the 395 who tested, 107 had tested positive in various labs between 23 April and 24 April. The city's tally stands at 5589 cases and 219 deaths, with 1015 patients discharged till date.

Mumbai: 395 new cases

BMC starts plasma therapy

On Saturday, BMC stated that three units of plasma has been collected from eligible donors and is ready to start plasma therapy clinical trial on eligible patients. Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Malegaon are currently hotspots in Maharashtra which currently has 8068 cases and 342 fatalities. BMC is planning a new Corona health center with a facility in Goregaon to house 1200 patients.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 288 cases with 14 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents.

Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai. BMC has started surveying people above 60 years of age who are obese, diabetic, and hypertensive- checking their oxygen levels on a ward-basis and picked up for further action, if they reveal low oxygen levels. The government has ruled out lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3, while Thackeray has reiterated that trains will not resume operations.