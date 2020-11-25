Mumbai Sees 1144 New COVID Cases, City Tally At 2,78,590 As Recovery Rate Remains At 91%

Seeing another increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Wednesday, reported 1144 new cases and 17 new deaths. The city also saw 701 new recoveries taking cured tally to 2,53,604. With the reconciliation of 2365 cases, Mumbai's tally rose to 2,78,590 with 11,101 active cases and 10,723 fatalities.

Mumbai reports 800 new COVID cases with 11,319 samples tested; city tally at 2,76,507

Mumbai: 1144 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.34%. BMC reported that 18,17,232 samples have been tested till date with a 15.27% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 371 out of 1168 ventilator beds are vacant, while 792 out of 1947 ICU beds are vacant.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Ahmed Patel passes away; India's caseload at 92,22,216

10 train passengers test positive

Ten out of the nearly 10,000 train passengers, who were screened at the railway stations located within the BMC limits on Wednesday, tested COVID-19 positive, civic officials said. Of the 10 passengers, the highest number of five tested positive at Bandra Terminus, followed by three at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and one each at Dadar and Borivali stations, they said. As many as 9,779 passengers were screened by the civic teams at the major railway stations in the city, with the highest number of 3,400 passengers at Mumbai Central, followed by 2,047 at Bandra Terminus, 2,000 at Dadar, 1,079 CSMT, 938 at Borivali and 315 at LTT station, they said.

Earlier on Monday, state government mandated for rail passengers to carry COVID-19 (RT-PCR) negative test report before entering Maharashtra done within 96 hours. Those who do not possess the COVID-19 negative test report will be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the stations. For road passengers, the SOP mandates screening them for symptoms and body temperature.

10 train passengers test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai

Mumbai COVID situation

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 401, while over 4722 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Goregaon as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 151 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 583 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 206 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

BJP pulls out big guns for Hyderabad civic polls; Shah, Yogi & Nadda to campaign: Sources