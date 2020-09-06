Mumbai Sees 1910 COVID New Cases, City's Recovery Drops To 79% As Tally Soars To 1,55,622

In yet another spike in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 1910 new cases and 37 new deaths. The city saw 911 recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,23,478. Mumbai - which now lags behind Pune as the worst affected district - has 1,55,622 cases of which 23,930 cases are active while 7866 have succumbed to the virus.

Mumbai's recovery rate dropped to 79% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.98%. BMC reported that 8,24,886 samples have been tested till date with an 18.63% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 84 of 931 ventilator beds were vacant, while 152 of 1399 ICU beds were vacant.

The civic body revoked its decision to mandate institutional isolation and treatment at 'COVID Care Centre 2 (CCC2)' facilities mandatory for all Covid-19 positive patients aged above 50 years irrespective of whether they have any symptoms of the infection. The modified guidelines stated that the patients may choose either government or private hospitals to undergo institutional isolation. Thus, Mumbai's novel coronavirus patients in the age of 50-60 can opt for home isolation.

However, patients above the age of 60 years will have to undergo institutional quarantine. This decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Previously, BMC allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients below 60 years of age with no co-morbidities and those having separate toilet facilities in their homes. As per state health data 70 percent of COVID deaths in Maharashtra people who are above the age of 40 years.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 568, while over 7099 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 47 days, while Masjid is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 116 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 71 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

