Mumbai's COVID Recovery Climbs To 90% As Daily Cases Fall Below 1000; Tally At 2.62 Lakhs

As the national capital is gripped in a third wave, Mumbai continued to see a decline in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, report 792 cases and 22 new deaths. The city saw only 205 recoveries taking cured tally to 2,35,412 cases. Mumbai's tally stands at 2,62,476 with 10,396 fatalities.

COVID-19 patient flees from Mumbai hospital; FIR filed

Mumbai: 792 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 90% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.33%. BMC reported that 15,94,599 samples have been tested till date with a 16.41% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 306 out of 1192 ventilator beds are vacant, while 697 out of 2042 ICU beds are vacant.

Cinema halls, multiplexes reopen outside containment zones in Maharashtra amid COVID-19

A man arrested in a drug case fled from a city hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, a police official said on Friday. According to the official, the man was arrested by the Byculla police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last month. The 25-year-old was admitted to the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital after he tested positive for the viral infection a few days ago, he said. After the patient escaped, the medical officer of the hospital lodged a police complaint on the basis of which the FIR was registered, he said.

Mumbai reports 908 new COVID cases; city tally at 2.58 lakhs as recovery rises to 89%

Multiplexes, cinema halls reopen in Maharashtra

After months of lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the cinema halls and multiplexes in Maharashtra have reopened with 50 per cent seating capacity. The order was issued by the state government on November 4 to reopen cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, yoga institutes, and playing of indoor sports while following the proper guidelines. Apart from this, according to the order issued by the state government in this regard that also stated swimming pools used for training state, national and international level athletes will also be allowed to open from November 5. Yoga institutes and stadiums for indoor games will also reopen from November 5, the order states.

'How dare he?': SC issues Maha Assembly Secy notice on letter threatening Arnab Goswami

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 541, while over 6541 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 150 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 351 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 208 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

