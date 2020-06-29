Mumbai: Western Railways To Add 40 Additional Services From June 29 On Suburban Section

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Western Railway (WR) on Sunday said that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services with effect from June 29 that are currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section. According to the Western Railways, 20 slow services between Churchgate-Borivali will be operational (10 in the up direction and 10 in the down direction) and two slow services between Borivali-Boisar in the down direction.

The WR further added that two fast services from Boisar-Churchgate will be running in the up direction, and two slow services will be operational in the up direction between Virar-Borivali. Meanwhile, 14 fast services will be operational between Churchgate-Virar (eight in the down direction and six in the up direction. A total of 202 services will be running on WR's suburban section.

Earlier on June 14, local trains started running in Mumbai for essential services for the first time since the lockdown was imposed on March 23 to control the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On Sunday, Mumbai has almost equalled the nation's recovery rate of 58%, stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The city recorded 1,300 new COVID cases and 23 deaths. Currently, the city's tally stands at 75,047 cases with 4369 fatalities - of which 43,154 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 728, while over 5,646 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. As per recent reports, Mulund is the most affected place with the doubling rate at 19 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 118 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 41 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days, while its positivity is at 23.4%

(With ANI Inputs)