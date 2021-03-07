Mumbai's COVID-19 Cases Soar With 1360 New Cases In A Day; Active Cases Climb To 10,731

In a massive surge of COVID cases, Mumbai, on Sunday, reported 1360 new cases and 5 new deaths. Seeing 1020 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 3,10,451. Mumbai's tally is now at 3,33,564 cases of which 10,731 are active and 11,500 fatalities.

Shah Faesal lauds PM Modi for doing his 'constitutional duty' by taking the COVID vaccine

Mumbai: 1360 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.30% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 34,16,761 samples have been tested till date with a 9.72% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 459 out of 947 ventilator beds are vacant, while 777 out of 1536 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,92,88,210 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 15,91,448 doses.

Mumbai sees COVID spike with 1173 new cases; city's doubling rate worsens to 241 days

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started on March 1 at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on the CO-WIN website, which went live at 9:00 AM, March 1. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

Jarkiholi sex scandal: Activist withdraws complaint, a day after 6 ministers get media gag

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 18, while over 2737 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the residential society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 166 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 435 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 231 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

Hema Malini takes COVID vaccine at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital; shares steps to register

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.