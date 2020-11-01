Mumbai Reports 908 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 2.58 Lakhs As Recovery Rises To 89%

Witnessing yet another recovery surge, Mumbai on Sunday, 1716 people were cured of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The city reported 908 new cases and 25 new deaths. Mumbai is now the first city to pass 10,000 deaths with 2,58,408 cases of which 18,026 cases are active and 10,275 deaths.

Assam's 'Miya' Museum row: Why has a museum inside Kalakshetra become a flashpoint?

Mumbai: 1716 new COVID recoveries

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 89% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.41%. BMC reported that 15,37,356 samples have been tested till date with a 16.80% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 259 out of 1194 ventilator beds are vacant, while 561 out of 2052 ICU beds are vacant.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 46,964 cases in 24 hours; recoveries at 74,91,513

Additional trains run from Nov 1

Mumbai Railways will run 610 additional suburban local trains from November 1 onwards, in an attempt to reduce overcrowding, announced Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. He further requested all the people travelling in the Mumbai local trains to maintain social distancing and follow all COVID-19 protocols. Now, the number of trains plied has increased from 1410 to 2020 with effect from November 1.

Additional 314 suburban services on CR (Central Railways) to the existing 706, making the total 1020 services. Additional 296 suburban services on WR (Western Railways) to the existing 704, making the total 1000 services, informed the Union Railway Minister. Following the relaxations in the coronavirus guidelines in the state, the local train services were resumed on June 15 but only the people working in emergency and essential services were allowed to travel in the train. As of date, government employees, medical staff, lawyers, registered clerks and foreign consulate staff, women and dabbawalas have been allowed to travel by trains.

Mumbai Railway to run 610 additional suburban services 'to avoid crowding': Piyush Goyal

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 584, while over 7265 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 125 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 382 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 171 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

Mumbai's daily COVID cases fall below 1000 again; city tally at 2,57,500 with 88% recovery