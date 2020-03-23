Delhi's Mega T3 Terminal Halts Operations Amid Coronavirus; No More International Flights

Taking precautions against the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has suspended all operations at Terminal 3, which handles all international flights, till March 29. This comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced complete lockdown in the national capital until 31 March in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

'Operations will remain suspended'

Sharing this information, the Delhi Airport tweeted, "Passengers of the last international arriving flight have now exited the airport. Operations at T3 international arrivals will remain suspended till 0531 hours of March 29, 2020."

Passengers of the last international arriving flight have now exited the airport. Operations at T3 international arrivals will remain suspended till 0531 hours of 29th March 2020.

"We take this opportunity to thank all our airport employees and doctors for their commitment. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight info on international departing flights. #Coronavirus," the Delhi Airport said in another tweet.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all domestic flights landing in Delhi will also be suspended, however, a clarification from the Delhi International Airport Limited, via a tweet on Sunday night, said that all scheduled domestic flight operations to continue at the Delhi airport.

Kind attention to all the flyers: All scheduled domestic flight operations will continue at the #DelhiAirport. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. @MoCA_GoI — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 22, 2020

'We know people will face difficulties'

Lockdown to start at 6 am on Monday, dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps to remain open, Arvind Kejriwal said. "No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 % of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services," added Kejriwal.

"We know people will face difficulties, but lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus. Delhi's borders will be sealed during lockdown but will ensure people providing essential services do not face difficulties," said Kejriwal in a joint briefing with Delhi LG Anil Baijal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. "A total number of coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported.

