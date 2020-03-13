Bihar: Japanese Coronavirus Suspect Quarantined In Gaya

A 26-year old Japanese national has been quarantined at a local hospital in Gaya, Bihar after he showed sympoms of the novel Coronavirus. The suspect is a tourist named Skiya Inouea and has been quarantined at Anurag Magadh Medical Hospital.

Tourist quarantined

"The Japanese tourist, who was travelling via train here, had developed symptoms like cough and running nose. Based on these symptoms, railway officials brought him to the hospital," the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vijay Krishna Prasad told reporters.

"The patient has been admitted to an isolated ward and those who treat him will be wearing protection kit when near him. Samples have already been sent for a test, '' Dr Prasad added.

At least 73 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in India and one death has been reported. A 76-year old man from Karnataka died on Thursday "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19." A PIB release went on to state that he had a travel history of visiting Saudi Arabia and also had a known case of hypertension and asthma.

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

Globally, around 4,900 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.

