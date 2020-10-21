Popular Textile Showroom In Chennai's T Nagar Sealed For Overcrowding As Video Goes Viral

A popular textile showroom in the shopping hub of T-Nagar in Chennai was sealed on Tuesday by the city's civic body for overcrowding and alleged disregard of COVID-19 protocols. The action against Kumaran Silks in the heart of the city came after a video purportedly showing a huge crowd in the shop went viral, with many on social media platforms expressing concern over it.

Sale at #KumaranSilks, Chennai on 18th October 2020. Everyone is safe, no place for #Corona to get into the overcrowded store!!#COVID pic.twitter.com/4VN06iFRMf — Arun Deshpande (@ArunDeshpande20) October 20, 2020

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) urged shop owners and the public to "strictly" follow safety protocols. "A shop in Tnagar has been locked and sealed today since they allowed overcrowding and didn't follow the COVID-19 safety protocols," GCC said in a tweet. "Other such shops, which don't follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners and the public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols," it added.

'A shop in T Nagar has been locked and sealed'

A shop in Tnagar has been #locked and #sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding & didn’t follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners & public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.#GCC pic.twitter.com/MncKIWxfIG — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 20, 2020

Thyagaraya Nagar, more popularly known as T Nagar, has been teeming with shoppers for the past few days ahead of the festive season.

While allowing non-essential shops to reopen, the government has laid down various guidelines, including regulating the entry of people to prevent overcrowding, use of sanitisers and wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, as preventive measures against COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases had been on the decline in the city, which once was a hotspot, but officials have cautioned against any laxity. The city has so far accounted for over 1.90 lakh positive cases out of the 6.90 lakh plus infections in the state.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 37 Chennai vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast

READ | MS Dhoni slammed by Chennai fans for preferring Kedar Jadhav over N Jagadeesan again

Here are some of the netizens reaction:

A saree shop in Chennai. Corona is unable to enter. No space you see. pic.twitter.com/fwGXLKkiHR — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) October 20, 2020

Ridiculous, saree over health. How casually we consider this deadly pandemic just because many sitting at home aren't affected doesn't mean it's easy to deal with. I pray God to give some awareness to such people. — High octave (@Right2x_press) October 20, 2020

Just imagine even if one person is asymptomatic in this crowd then how many can be infected? Every person from this crowd will again move in similar kind of crowds & so on & so forth.

Amazing that people are not scared even. — Alka Jacob (@AlkaJacob) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 38,093 active cases while 6,42,152 people have cured/discharged/migrated and 10,691 have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | MS Dhoni rewards Jos Buttler with special gift after Rajasthan beats Chennai; see picture

READ | Suresh Raina's absence pinpointed by netizens for Chennai's woes post Rajasthan loss

(With PTI inputs)