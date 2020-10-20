MS Dhoni Rewards Jos Buttler With Special Gift After Rajasthan Beats Chennai; See Picture

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has always been vocal about his admiration for former India captain MS Dhoni. The two swashbuckling wicketkeepers featured in an anticipated clash where Chennai and Rajasthan attempted to turn their fortunes around in an attempt to stay relevant in the competition. Jos Buttler made a significant impact in his new role in the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the middle order as he guided his side to a comfortable victory against Chennai on Monday.

Jos Buttler rewarded by MS Dhoni with a special gift

Jos Buttler bailed his team out of trouble as he stitched a significant partnership with captain Steve Smith to help his side cross the line. He was also adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his heroics. Apart from the multiple awards that the cricketer received during the post-match presentation, he was presented with a special prize by his idol, MS Dhoni. The Rajasthan cricketer was delighted on receiving the iconic number 7 Chennai jersey from MS Dhoni and posed with it with a beaming smile.

Buttler all smiles with a prized possession 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FoUtHUofYw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

MS Dhoni 200 Dream11 IPL games

The Chennai captain took on Monday became the first player in the league's history to appear in 200 matches, making him the most experienced so far. MS Dhoni crossed several landmarks during the clash against Rajasthan as his one-handed blinder to dismiss Sanju Samson, made him the first wicketkeeper to inflict 150 dismissals in the cash-rich league. The 39-year-old also now has scored more than 4000 runs for the Chennai franchise.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Rajasthan result

The clash between the bottom two teams of the table was of utmost importance for both of them as they are in dire need of winning points. MS Dhoni elected to bat first after winning the toss at Abu Dhabi, but the Chennai batting line-up failed to capitalise on it. The side managed to post a sub-par total of 125 after the completion of their 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the only saving grace for the team in terms of the scoring rate.

Rajasthan's chase did not have an ideal start as Chennai pacers impressed with a disciplined bowling performance with the new ball. Jos Buttler's fiery 70 off 48 deliveries proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Chennai. Rajasthan jumped to the fifth position with their comprehensive win, whereas Chennai become the wooden spooners.

A look at the Points Table after Match 37 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/lHOAWzMdKV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

