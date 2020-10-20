Suresh Raina's Absence Pinpointed By Netizens For Chennai's Woes Post Rajasthan Loss

Chennai have had a dismal Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign so far, having won three games and lost seven. The Men in Yellow's chances of making it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs are all but over. The 2020 season is set to be the first time in Dream11 IPL history that MS Dhoni's men would not qualify for the playoffs.

Netizens miss Suresh Raina after Chennai's loss against Rajasthan

On Tuesday, the Chennai vs Rajasthan result didn't go in the Yellow Army's favour as they lost to Steve Smith's men by seven wickets. Having won the toss, Chennai elected to bat first on a two-paced Abu Dhabi wicket and posted a paltry total of 125/5. In response, Rajasthan lost three early wickets, however, skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler ensured that there were no further dents in their chase as they steered their side to a comprehensive win.

After losing out to Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi, netizens took to Twitter to point out where it all went for Chennai in the ongoing season. A majority of fans pinpointed Suresh Raina's absence behind Chennai's dismal performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed how crucial Suresh Raina is to the Chennai outfit. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Srinivasan: How did we win with Raina in the team?



Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/WDyWP8LUqU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2020

Without Raina RPS 2016

Without Raina CSK 2020 pic.twitter.com/1UmR9rm3ph — maska boy (@Jagadeez) October 19, 2020

CSK fans when Raina was not called back: “ hAhA dOnT fUcK WiTh sRiNi mAmaA”

CSK without Raina: pic.twitter.com/AirPTZbnkW — varun // Delhi Capitals stan account (@cricslut) October 19, 2020

Agar tu hota to na rote hum



Man missing Raina in yellow 😭😭#CSKvsRR #CSK pic.twitter.com/fcpWsxy6mY — astha. (@areyaaaaar) October 19, 2020

CSK is Nothing Without Raina.. — Adil (@Addi_Salman) October 19, 2020

Ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020, Suresh Raina had pulled out of the tournament citing 'personal reasons' and returned to India immediately. The Chennai-based franchise also did not reveal the exact reason behind Suresh Raina pulling out suddenly from the cricketing extravaganza. Suresh Raina was an integral part of the Chennai squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020. In his absence, the franchise is going through all sorts of struggles in the ongoing competition.

The southpaw has been the linchpin of Chennai's batting for over a decade now. Suresh Raina is also the second-highest scorer in the history of the league with over 5,000 runs. Meanwhile, the Chennai vs Rajasthan result might not have gone in the Yellow Army's favour, however, they now have to play for their pride. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Mumbai in Match 41 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.

