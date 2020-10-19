Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 37 Chennai Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Match 37 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Chennai taking on Rajasthan on Monday, October 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai vs Rajasthan live action will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST). Both sides are coming into this contest on the back of a loss. While Chennai lost their last match to Delhi by five wickets, Rajasthan faced a defeat at the hands of Bangalore by seven wickets.

This is a must-win game for both teams as a loss in this fixture will end their chances of making it to the playoffs. Both sides have six points each with three wins and six losses and are placed at the bottom of the points table. Ahead of Monday's fixture, here is a look at the Chennai vs Rajasthan weather forecast, Chennai vs Rajasthan pitch report and details for the Chennai vs Rajasthan live scores and live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Rajasthan weather forecast

The weather during the Chennai vs Rajasthan match will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 pm IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Chennai vs Rajasthan weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 48-62%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rain whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Chennai vs Rajasthan live contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Rajasthan pitch report

According to the Chennai vs Rajasthan pitch report, pacers will play a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams. The Abu Dhabi wicket has assisted pacers quite a lot and a change of pace will be key for them. There is ample spin in the wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 167. Teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on six occasions. As per the Chennai vs Rajasthan pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface will slightly slow down in the second innings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Rajasthan live scores and live streaming in India

For the Chennai vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, October 19. For Chennai vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Chennai vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

