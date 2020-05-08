Restaurants, Eateries Allowed To Open From 7am To 7 Pm, Dine-in Restricted In Ludhiana

Even as the lockdown has been extended till May 17, Ludhiana District Magistrate has allowed reopening of restaurants, juice shops, eateries, sweet and ice cream shops from 7 am to 7 pm. However, only takeaways and home delivery services has been allowed and dining in remains restricted. The relaxations shall not be applicable in red or containment zones.

Here is the complete order:

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Asks PM Modi For Directions On Lockdown 3.0 'Exit Strategy'

Shops in Punjab allowed to open

Shops in Punjab, except those in coronavirus containment zones, can now open at 7 am and operate until 3 pm as the state government increased the curfew relaxation time. Earlier, the government had allowed opening of shops from 9 am to 1 pm. "The state government has now decided that the shops will remain open from 7 am till 3 pm," as per an order issued by the Punjab Home Affairs and Justice department.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders PSPCL To Open All 515 Cash Counters From May 8

District authorities shall ensure that there is no overcrowding and social-distancing is maintained as advised, said an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra. Banks shall continue to open for public dealing work only from 9 am till 1 pm, but are allowed to carry out their non-public dealing office work as per their requirement, said the order.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Rise To 56,342; Recovery Rate Increases To 29.36%

COVID crisis in Punjab

So far Punjab has 1644 positive cases of Coronavirus while 149 have recovered. The state has also witnessed 28 deaths due to COVID-19. Amritsar continues to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 276 cases, followed by 147 in Jalandhar, 146 in Tarn Taran and 125 in Ludhiana. The number of infections in Mohali is 95, followed by 91 in Gurdaspur, 89 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 85 in SBS Nagar. A total of 34,701 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 28,933 are negative and reports of 4,124 are still awaited.

READ | India Air Force Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Pilot Ejects Safely