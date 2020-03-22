Urban Local Bodies Of Bihar To Be Under Lockdown Till 31st March: CM Nitish Kumar

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the state till March 31. "All district headquarters, sub-division headquarters, block headquarters and all urban local bodies of Bihar to be under lockdown till 31st March," the Bihar CM announced. So far, 360 positive cases and 7 deaths have been reported in India.

In his statement on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Necessary precautions are being taken. However, looking at the gravity of the situation, every citizen needs to be alert. Social distancing is the best way. Looking at the increase in the number of cases, the Bihar State Government has ordered a complete lockdown till March 31 with effect from now."

Furthermore, he added, "However, essential services will be exempted from this order, including hospitals, dairy shops, groceries, petrol pumps, CNG stations, banking and ATM posts, and print and electronic media services. The transportation used for these services will also be exempted. I also appeal to the citizens of Bihar to support the government in this situation of crisis."

Delhi under lockdown

On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a total lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 to midnight of March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. No public transport service including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and the Delhi Metro will be operational. 25% of the DTC buses will continue to ply exclusively for people involved in essential services.

75 districts locked down

Amid the pandemic, the Central Government on Sunday announced that the 75 districts in India with confirmed Coronavirus cases have been placed under lockdown till March 31. It also stated that all passenger train services have been suspended until March 31. Only goods trains will ply. Inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended till March 31, 2020.

