World Menstrual Hygiene Day Quotes You Can Share To Celebrated The Day

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 every year. The reason behind this day being chosen is to make changes in the social stigma associated with menstruation. The number 28 signifies the average the menstrual cycle for most women and it lasts for 5 days so this is the reason why this date was chosen as 28/5. On this day, you can send messages to your friends and family. Here are some quotes that you can send.

World menstrual hygiene day quotes

"Menstruation is not a problem, poor menstrual hygiene is. Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020.

“A woman must wait for her ovaries to die before she can get her rightful personality back. Post-menstrual is the same as pre-menstrual; I am once again what I was before the age of twelve: a female human being who knows that a month has thirty-days, not twenty-five, and who can spend every one of them free of the shackles of that defect of body and mind known as femininity.”

"I bleed twelve weeks a year, so I know a thing or two about bloodstains. Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020".

"Gradually, my whole concept of time changed until I thought of a month as having twenty-five days of humanness and five others when I might just as well have been an animal in a steel trap".

"Poor menstrual hygiene is a problem as big as polio"

"Menstrual blood is the only source of blood that is not automatically induced. Yet in modern society, this is the most hidden blood, the one so rarely spoken of and almost never seen, except privately by women".

"I have periods now, like normal girls; I too am among the knowing, I too can sit out volleyball games and go to the nurse's for aspirin and waddle along the halls with a pad like a flattened rabbit tail wadded between my legs, sopping with liver-coloured blood".

"Starving whilst schooled is like a man finding out that his wife was on her period... a few seconds after he took Viagra."

"While women shed the blood of life each moon at mensuration, man can only shed the blood of death through warfare and killing."

