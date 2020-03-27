The Debate
Sadhguru Leads By Example, Rides Bike To Avoid Public Transport In Times Of Coronavirus

General News

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, spiritual leader and Isha Yoga's founder Sadhguru led by example as he rode a bike through the country last week

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sadhguru

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, spiritual leader and Isha Yoga's founder Sadhguru led by example as he rode a bike through the country last week, to attend to important meetings, avoiding public transport. Last week, Sadhguru needed to attend to some engagements in Nilgiri, Mysore, and Bangalore. Although he was suggested by his people to cancel his engagements, as he would be at the risk of exposing himself to the novel Coronavirus on planes and other means of transport, he decided to fulfill his commitments in his own unique way.

Read: Delhi Riots: 'There Are More Peaceful Ways To Solve Issues', Says Sadhguru

Sadhguru decided to attend to his engagements by driving his Honda to Nilgiri, Mysore and then Bangalore over a period of three days. 

Read:  Sadhguru Hails Janta Curfew As A 'spectacular Success', Says The Crisis Is A Test For Us

When his bike broke down in Bangalore, he borrowed someone else's bike and drove to Coimbatore, a distance of 446kms over a period of 4 hours and 44 mins. Sadhguru's passion for bikes has never been a hidden fact. "My dream was to go around the world on my motorcycle," said Sadhguru in an interview published on his website. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru) on

Read: "Gender Not Basis Of Competence": Sadhguru Hails SC's Verdict On Women Officers In Army

First Published:
