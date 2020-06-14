Sena's Raut Puts Politics Aside In Heartfelt B'day Wish To 'fierce Satirist' Raj Thackeray

Extending his greetings to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on his birthday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that friendship with him is maintained even as political tussle continues.

Hailing the MNS chief as a 'fierce political cartoonist', Raut said wished him on his 52nd birthday. Raj Thackeray, once considered as heir of Balasaheb's Sena, broke ranks with the party reportedly over the leadership post. Notably, Raj Thackeray has worked as a cartoonist in 'Marmik', the weekly magazine of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. and continues to draw political cartoons even now.

READ | Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Hands Over 1000 PPE Kits To MARD; Father Highlights gratitude

Raj Thackeray's appeal to his party

Earlier on June 13, addressing his party workers on Friday, Raj Thackeray said that amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the state, nothing is more valuable to him than the lives of his workers. Urging them to not plan any event on his birthday, Raj Thackeray said that he will meet MNS workers once the situation is under control. He said that he is proud of them as they have reached out to the needy by spending from their pockets and risking their own lives.

Raj Thackeray wrote in his letter: "I was receiving positive feedback from various quarters about the courage and kindness displayed by my Maharashtra Sainiks. I stand overwhelmed and find myself blessed to have such colleagues as you all.

He also appealed: "There is no respite from this Coronavirus pandemic. The entire atmosphere is gloomy and somber. In such a time, a birthday celebration doesn't feel right. I earnestly instruct and request all my party office bearers to not come by and wish me personally."

READ | Raj Thackeray appeals to MNS workers: 'Not right to celebrate birthday amid Covid-19'

READ | Raj Thackeray writes to Maharashtra Guv, seeks scrapping of final year university exams