Raj Thackeray Appeals To MNS Workers: 'Not Right To Celebrate Birthday Amid Covid-19'

Addressing his party workers on Friday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the state, nothing is more valuable to him than the lives of his workers. Urging them to not plan any event on his birthday, Raj Thackeray said that he will meet MNS workers once the situation is under control. He said that he is proud of them as they have reached out to the needy by spending from their pockets and risking their own lives.

Raj Thackeray wrote in his letter: "I was receiving positive feedback from various quarters about the courage and kindness displayed by my Maharashtra Sainiks. I stand overwhelmed and find myself blessed to have such colleagues as you all.

He also appealed: "There is no respite from this Coronavirus pandemic. The entire atmosphere is gloomy and somber. In such a time, a birthday celebration doesn't feel right. I earnestly instruct and request all my party office bearers to not come by and wish me personally."



Earlier, wading into the disagreement between Maharashtra Governor and CM Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting the cancellation of final year degree exams of the universities. Raj Thackeray stated that owing to the presiding confusion surrounding the dates of the examination due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many students were stranded and suffering. He added that education was not worth risking the lives of students.

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally

Witnessing its biggest spike yet, Maharashtra on Thursday, reported 3607 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 152 deaths. The state also saw 1561 patients recovered, taking its recovered tally to 46,078. Currently, Maharashtra has 97,648 COVID-19 cases with 3590 deaths - Mumbai amounts to 54,085 cases and 1954 deaths.

The state's medical bulletin observes that the recovery rate has risen to 47.2%, with case fatality rate at 3.7%. While 5,73,606 people are in home quarantine, 28,066 are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra has 95 labaratories - 54 govt labs, 41 private labs which have tested 6,09,317 samples. Of these 97,648 samples have tested positive taking the state test positivity rate to 16.02%.

