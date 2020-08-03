'Save Trees, Save Life': Students Tie Rakhis On Trees With Messages In Moradabad

In a bid to raise awareness about the environment. students in Moradabad celebrated Rakshabandhan in a unique way by tying rakhis on trees with messages like 'Save Environment' and 'Save Trees, Save Life'. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan falls in the month of Shravana. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 3, 2020.

On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread on their brother’s wrist as a symbol of protection.

Speaking to ANI, Shilpi Saini, a student said, "Taking this opportunity to spread awareness about the environment, we are tying rakhi on the trees. With the messages 'Save Environment' and 'Save Trees, Save Life,' we want to tell everyone how beneficial are the trees."

"With the rise in population, the trees are being chopped down. It is our responsibility to protect these trees and it helps our environment," said another student, Pushpanjali Singh.



Bihar DyCM says people should tie rakhi to trees

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to take a pledge to protect trees and the environment by tying 'rakhis' to trees in their premises and vicinity on the Raksha Bandhan day. The DyCM, who is also in charge of the Finance and Environment and Forest departments, said that there used to be large scale functions every year to tie rakhi to trees but it is not possible to organize such programs on Raksha Bandhan this year because of COVID-19 pandemic.

In such a situation, every person should come forward and show their fondness and liking to protect trees and environment by tying "raksha sutra" around trees in their premises and vicinity, he said.

(Image and Inputs: ANI)