Trichy DIG Removes 80 Cops For Behavioural Issues, To Undergo Training Before Re-induction

Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tamil Nadu’s Trichy zone, Balakrishnan Velaiah on Tuesday removed 80 police personnel from the Trichy police force on grounds of 'behavioural issues'. The DIG ordered the cops to undergo training for behavioural correction to improve the way they interact with the public.

To be re-inducted after training

V Balakrishnan said that all the 80 policemen will be gradually re-inducted into the line of duty after completing a specially designed Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Course. The training is expected to last for at least a month.

“We are removing 80 police personnel in the Trichy police range who need behavioural correction to improve their interpersonal skills. They are taken off the duties involving direct public contact as their track record in that aspect is found wanting,” the DIG of Police said in a Facebook post.

The names of the policemen include cops till the rank of ADSP, which were finalised on the basis of prior records and leads from senior officers. The decision to review the records and gather inputs on police personnel with problematic behaviour comes amid rising cases of police brutality in Tamil Nadu, particularly the Tuticorin custodial deaths that caused a major uproar across the country.

