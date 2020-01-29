Udaipur Prince's 'green Initiative' Earns Him 3rd Guinness World Record; Details Here

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the 'prince' of Udaipur, earned himself a 3rd Guinness World Record for his 'Go Green' initiative called 'Vriksh Hi Jeevan Abhiyaan'. The initiative witnessed thousands of school students, Indian Army personnel and citizens from all walks of life participating.

This unique initiative broke the previous record where 2000 saplings were planted in 60 seconds, with the new record seeing 4035 saplings potted in less than a minute. The entire initiative highlighted Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar's idea for a cleaner and greener tomorrow with sustainability.

"The focus has always been to give back to society. And caring for mother earth should be a priority for each one of us so that we are able to provide a better tomorrow for the generations to come given the current challenges of global warming, ecological imbalance and various natural calamities which have resulted due to man-made misadventures," said Maharaj Kumar Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar.

Previous Guinness World Record

This is the third Guinness World Record of the scion of the 'royal house of Mewar'. The first was Vastradaan which collected 10 lakh clothes for donation to the needy, followed by another Guinness World Record for collecting the maximum number of stationery items for students within 24 hours.

The 'prince of Udaipur' has created awareness on several social issues related to the rural and urban populace in the region. He has conducted campaigns for numerous social causes to create awareness in the field of education, health, environment, etc., in order to improve the standard of living and quality of life of the local people. He has also worked on various social projects in association with NGOs like the Sauhardya Charitable Trust.

Six-year-old drum master Devaagyh Dixit showed his exceptional drumming skills on Republic TV and said he is proud to be an Indian because it's the best country in the world. Devaagyh shared his message for eye donation to help those unfortunate among us. Described by his mother as a born drummer, the young master holds 17 national and eight world records including a Guinness record.

Approximately 2,471 people gathered together to create a Guinness World Record by taking up the plank challenge. The event held at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds even saw several celebrities, including actor Anil Kapoor, sportspersons Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sunil Chhetri and others. The new record at the second edition of Baja Allianz Life Plankathon even broke the earlier record created during the same event which was hosted in Pune last year.

