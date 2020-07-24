Union Minister claims 'Bhabhi Ji Papad' Can Help Fight Covid-19; Cong's Nagma Takes A Jibe

Actor turned politician Nagma on Friday took a jibe at Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who launched a 'papad' brand amid Coronavirus crisis claiming that it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against Coronavirus. The Congress leader took to Twitter and sarcastically said, "Everyone should eat papad now!" She added that the Indian government ministers are saying that people "won't get infected" with Coronavirus after eating 'papad'

'After Pakoras, it's Papad'

'It will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus'

A video of the Union Minister has viral on social media in which he can be seen launching a papad brand and saying, "Manufactured under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative, 'Bhabhi Ji' papad brand has been launched, containing ingredients which help in developing antibodies required for fighting Coronavirus. This papad will be helpful in the fight against Coronavirus."

MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal launches Bhabhi ji papad, says it will help people fight Corona Virus.

Immuno Papad ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/QTuRsjyJii — Arun Grover (@ArunGrover2020) July 24, 2020

The remarks by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs come at a time when the Coronavirus cases in the country are at an all-time high. On Friday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases and 740 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases in the country stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated & 30,601 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has reported 3,47,502 Coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country. A total of 1,92,964 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded 1,27,364 coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,52,801 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday and overall 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested so far.

(With ANI inputs)