Uttar Pradesh: Internet Clampdown In Agra For 34 Hours, Services To Be Restored On Friday

Amid the uproar over the newly amended Citizenship Law, Internet services in Agra, Uttar Pradesh will be suspended as a precautionary measure from 8 am on Thursday till 6 pm on Friday. The measure is being undertaken "in anticipation of violent protests against the CAA after Juma prayers". An order issued by the district administration stated that the measure is aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation regarding the Amended Citizenship Act. The order also said that violent protests could erupt against the CAA after Friday prayers in the city.

"Violent protests have been witnessed against the CAA in Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad and other districts. Regarding which rumours are being spread on social media. According to sources, some organisations can stage protests, leading to the law and order problem," Additional District Magistrate (City), Prabhakant Awasthi, said. Banking and government network services have been exempted from internet suspension.

Additionally, restrictions under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in various parts of the state to contain the violence and maintain law and order. Currently, places like Aligarh, Hathras, and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing violent protests against the amended Citizenship law.

Protests in Uttar Pradesh

Reports from Uttar Pradesh, in the last week, suggested that the death toll in the state after Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act rose to 11. As per sources, the deaths that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh includes two deaths in Bijnor and Sambhal and one each in Firozabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Varanasi. In a bid to control the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the state government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence.

