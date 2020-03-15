Netizens Laud Bengaluru Police's Initiative To Train Stray Dog For Canine Unit

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a video of a stray dog being trained to join the Bengaluru Police has impressed the netizens. The video posted by Bhaskar Rao, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City on his Twitter handle shows a glimpse of his happy little pooch named Pooja being trained.

We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment... pic.twitter.com/0xbV00EbVW — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 12, 2020

In the 45-second video, the little dog can be seen of standing and sitting at the command given by her handler. She was also seen giving high-five to him.

'That's great initiative': Netizens laud efforts to train an 'Indie' pup

The video has left social media buzzing with reactions. A few of the netizens have even lauded the officer for his efforts.

Sir, Indies are well trainable. I am a novice, but still managed to train my kids to basic commands 🙏 they are #Lola and #Alex pic.twitter.com/YUTZ0XIuhb — Vicky Mahanta (@VickyMahanta) March 12, 2020

That's great initiative, you had been our chief guest to Silicon City Kennel Dog show last year, it was nice to meet and interact with you and to know your love towards the voiceless. - Joint Secretary of Silicon City Kennel Club — Manoj Krishna C (@manojkris17) March 12, 2020

Make in India !!!!! — Pulak P (@PulakPattanayak) March 13, 2020

Excellent sir👌👏 — Gautham Neethivendan (@Mr_GNV) March 12, 2020

Fabulous ♥️, they can be as smart and probably more active than labradors , german shepherd's et all. Good initiative Sir .m — Sharmila Ravinder (@sharmila_RD) March 12, 2020

Animal lovers are a special breed of humans.

Generous of spirit full of empathy, perhaps a little prone to sentimentality and with heart as big as a cloudless sky.



word are less in front of the idea you have adopted for the stray dogs.@DCPSouthBCP 🙏🙏🙏



🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — savan m jain (@jain_savan) March 13, 2020

