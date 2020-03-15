The Debate
Netizens Laud Bengaluru Police's Initiative To Train Stray Dog For Canine Unit

City News

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a video of a dog being trained to join the Bengaluru Police has impressed the netizens.

Bangalore Police

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a video of a stray dog being trained to join the Bengaluru Police has impressed the netizens. The video posted by Bhaskar Rao, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City on his Twitter handle shows a glimpse of his happy little pooch named Pooja being trained. 

In the 45-second video, the little dog can be seen of standing and sitting at the command given by her handler. She was also seen giving high-five to him.

'That's great initiative': Netizens laud efforts to train an 'Indie' pup

The video has left social media buzzing with reactions. A few of the netizens have even lauded the officer for his efforts.

