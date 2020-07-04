CM Mamata Banerjee Says 'WB Has Lower Unemployment Rate Than India & Other States'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, July, 4 said that the state's unemployment rate for the month of June has lowered compared to the national average and that of other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Claiming a 6.5 per cent of unemployment rate in WB she further said that the state government has implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle the COVID-19 situation and the devastation caused by the cyclone Amphan.

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy West Bengal's Unemployment Rate for the month of June 2020 stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% and Haryana at 33.6%, the chief minister said.

We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 & the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's Unemployment Rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 4, 2020

COVID-19 Situation in West Bengal

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, West Bengal has 20,488 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 6200 are active cases.13571 people have recovered from the infection and 717 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Earlier in the week, the state health department issued an advisory for the Coronavirus treatment. The health department admitted that there were lapses in the clinical management of COVID-19 patients in state-run as well as private hospitals which included careful triaging of patients as per their symptoms.

"The bed in-charges need to maintain their daily notes properly. There must be appropriate oxygen prescription mentioning the dose, appliance to be used and target saturation. This has to be closely monitored," the advisory added.

Lockdown extended in West Bengal

On June June 24, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced an extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. During the extended lockdown, these are the prohibited activities: Schools, ICDS centres, colleges, educational / training /coaching institutions, Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other large congregations.

The additional relaxations allowed in the state by strictly following the norms of physical distancing and wearing of masks include; up to to 50 guests for marriage related gatherings outside the Affected Area and morning walk in parks outside the Affected Area from 5:30 AM to 8:30 AM.

