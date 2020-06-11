PM Modi Eyes 'big Turning Point' For India Despite Many Covid-time Challenges; Lists Them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday via video-conferencing said that since its formation in 1925, the ICC has witnessed the fight for independence, witnessed severe famines and food crisis and has also been a part of India's growth trajectory.

PM Modi said that this annual session is now happening at a time when India is facing "multiple challenges".

"The world is fighting Coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in the oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones - we are fighting all of these together. But we have also experienced that tackling it also brings hope for a brighter future," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | Numerous other challenges are arising even as the country fights Covid - Locusts, oilfield fire, cyclones. But we have also experienced that tackling it also brings hope for a brighter future: PM Modi at ICC plenary https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Zl8ijWPqdb — Republic (@republic) June 11, 2020

PM Modi added, "Those who work forward amid the challenges, they get more opportunities. To unite and face these difficulties - to resolve and face them, are a big strength of our nation. The tonic for challenges is strength."

#LIVE | Need to make these challenges an opportunity - a big turning point. That turning point is 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance: PM Modi at ICC Plenary https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/KrCT42WS8x — Republic (@republic) June 11, 2020

He stated that Swami Vivekananda's quote, “The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian art ware in other countries” is an inspiration for India in a Post-COVID world.

On June 2, while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Session 2020 on "Getting Growth Back", PM Modi said that India is ready to take a giant leap in the direction of new growth-oriented future because of the bold decisions taken by his government.

'5 things are very important...'

PM Modi said to bring India on the path of rapid development again and make it 'Aatmanirbhar', 5 things are very important. They are, "Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. You will get a glimpse of all these in the bold decisions taken recently," he said.

भारत को फिर से तेज़ विकास के पथ पर लाने के लिए, आत्मनिर्भर भारत बनाने के लिए 5 चीजें बहुत ज़रूरी हैं।

Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure और Innovation.

हाल में जो Bold फैसले लिए गए हैं, उसमें भी आपको इन सभी की झलक मिल जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

The Prime Minister added that with these decisions, India has made many sectors "future-ready" He said that for his government, reforms were not any "random" or "scattered" decisions but were a part of a systematic, integrated, planned, interconnected and futuristic process.

