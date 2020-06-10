PM Modi Lauds Upbeat Population Figures Of Asiatic Lions; Cheers Gujarat People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the jump in the number of Asiatic Lions and their distribution area in his home state Gujarat and expressed hope that the "positive trend continues".

According to a Gujarat forest department report, the population of Asiatic Lions has shown a steady increase of 28.87% (one of the highest growth rates so far) from the previous growth of 27% during 2015 (523 lions) taking the count to 674. The distribution of the lions has increased from an area of 22000 sq. km in 2015 to 30000 sq. km in 2020, thus increasing the distribution area by 36%, the report stated.

Reacting to this, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: "Over the last several years, the Lion population in Gujarat has been steadily rising. This is powered by community participation, emphasis on technology, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management and steps to minimise human-lion conflict. Hope this positive trend continues! (sic)"

Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.https://t.co/vUKngxOCa7 pic.twitter.com/TEIT2424vF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2020

Lion survey

The population estimation of Asiatic Lions is conducted at an interval of five years. The last population estimation exercise was conducted in May 2015 which pegged the lion numbers at 523, a 27% increase from the estimation of 2010. The population of 674 now comprised 161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs, it said.

In order to develop an understanding of the current population status and distribution of Asiatic Lions in the Asiatic Lion Landscape, the Gujarat Forest Department conducted an exercise familiarly called Poonam Avlokan on June 5-6 using the Direct Beat Verification also known as the Block Count method.

The teams relied on GPS data, identification marks and radio collar numbers to find out an estimation of the population of the big cat at Gir forest, known as the last abode of Asiatic lions.

Conservation efforts paying off

In its report, the department said there has been a consistent increase in the population and distribution area of Asiatic Lions mainly owing to effective conservation and management by the authorities.

"Multiple strategies and interventions have been implemented in the Asiatic Lion Landscape that have majorly contributed to the current conservation success of the Asiatic lions viz. people’s participation, use of modern technology, wildlife health care including as import of CDV vaccine, habitat management, increase in prey base, human-lion conflict mitigation, etc.," says the report.

Population and distribution trend:

