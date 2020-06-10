PM Modi, Cambodian Leader discuss COVID-19; Agree To Continue Ongoing Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and discussed the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders agreed to continue the ongoing cooperation for helping each other’s expatriates and facilitating their evacuation.

Discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Hun Sen. India shares deep cultural and historical links with Cambodia - an important partner in our extended neighbourhood. I conveyed India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2020

PM Modi conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia, a member of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and noted the two countries' shared civilizational and cultural ties. The MEA said the leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes under the ITEC scheme and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework

The Cambodian PM emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to relations with India while PM Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia’s valued role in India’s Act East policy, the MEA said.

Diplomacy amid COVID

India has assured its friendly neighbours and other allies of cooperation and has continued assisting foreign nations in a show of solidarity amid the pandemic that has infected over 7.3 million people worldwide. Recently, India contributed towards medical and food supplies to several nations and has exported vast sums of most-sought drugs like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol as well as essential medical kits. PM Modi has consistently stayed in touch with many world leaders, especially of those countries' which host a significant Indian diaspora.

